Woman stabbed up by ex-lover in St Thomas Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Woman stabbed up by ex-lover in St Thomas Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Golding, Campbell under fire for ‘offensive’ skit at PNP event

Murder convict found dead in cell at ‘GP’

Body found in St Elizabeth suspected to be that of recent escapee

Join STEM Builders in St Catherine coastal cleanup initiative

US$4.2 billion in tourism earnings projected for 2023

tTech donates library to Reddie Children’s Home

Woman stabbed up by ex-lover in St Thomas

Flooding in eastern Libya after storm leaves 2,000 people feared dead

20-y-o remanded until October re alleged rape of 12-y-o girl

Supreme Ventures Foundation sparks 100 back-to-school smiles

Tuesday Sep 12

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

12 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A man has been arrested and charged with burglary and unlawful wounding following an incident along Nanny Close in Red Hills Housing Scheme, Morant Bay in St Thomas on Tuesday, August 29.

Charged is 48-year-old Junior Edwards, a labourer of Trinityville, St Thomas.

Reports from the Morant Bay police are that about 5:18 am, Edwards forced open a window to gain entry to the home of the now complainant.

When the complainant realised that there was someone inside her home, she ran from the house.

However, she was allegedly chased by Edwards, who caught her and used a knife to stab her several times.

A report was made to the police and it was later confirmed that Edwards and the complainant had recently ended a romantic relationship.

Following investigations, Edwards was arrested, and he was charged after a question-and-answer session.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Golding, Campbell under fire for ‘offensive’ skit at PNP event

Jamaica News

Murder convict found dead in cell at ‘GP’

Jamaica News

Body found in St Elizabeth suspected to be that of recent escapee

More From

Sport

Ricketts wins triple jump in Brussels with new personal best 15.01m

The concluding track event, the men’s 400m, was won by Jamaica’s Rusheen McDonald in 44.84

Entertainment

See also

Reggae artiste Prestige Ally won lottery game, calls it ‘Blessings’

Reggae artiste Prestige Ally doesn’t believe that there is any such thing as coincidence or good luck. He believes wholly in the concept of ‘blessings’, which he articulates in his latest song, ‘Born

Sport

Teenager Coco Gauff comes from a set down to win US Open title

Coco Gauff’s day of destiny arrived as she came from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka and win the US Open on Saturday night.
The 19-year-old became the first American teenager to triumph at Flush

Sport

Asafa Powell inducted into Memorial Van Damme Hall of Fame

Former Jamaican top sprinter Asafa Powell has been inducted into the Allianz Memorial Van Damme Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony occurred on Wednesday during the annual gala dinner of the

Jamaica News

16-year-old girl gone missing in Gregory Park, St Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Gabrielle Farquharson of Cottage Drive, Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine who has been missing since Friday, September 1, 2023.
She is dark com

Jamaica News

Wanted man among 5 held in Maverley, St Andrew during raid by cops

Five men, including one who was wanted for murder, was arrested and a firearm seized during an operation by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) on Grenmeade Road in Maverly, Kingston 20

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols