Woman stabbed up by ex-lover in St Thomas Loop Jamaica

A man has been arrested and charged with burglary and unlawful wounding following an incident along Nanny Close in Red Hills Housing Scheme, Morant Bay in St Thomas on Tuesday, August 29.

Charged is 48-year-old Junior Edwards, a labourer of Trinityville, St Thomas.

Reports from the Morant Bay police are that about 5:18 am, Edwards forced open a window to gain entry to the home of the now complainant.

When the complainant realised that there was someone inside her home, she ran from the house.

However, she was allegedly chased by Edwards, who caught her and used a knife to stab her several times.

A report was made to the police and it was later confirmed that Edwards and the complainant had recently ended a romantic relationship.

Following investigations, Edwards was arrested, and he was charged after a question-and-answer session.