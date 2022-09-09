Woman wakes up to find man in house searching handbag Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Woman wakes up to find man in house searching handbag Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Sygnus Real Estate share price up 14%

Woman wakes up to find man in house searching handbag

Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both

Curfew in Olympic Gardens extended after multiple shootings

GOJ/USTDA sign agreement for enhanced access to emergency services

‘No one can question her total dedication to duty’

Sole survivor of Westmoreland house fire heads to US for treatment

Bosch leads the way as Royals make it four from four

Period of mourning in Jamaica to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II

WATCH: Jamaicans on the streets share emotions around queen’s passing

Friday Sep 09

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Thirty-two-year-old Kenroy Barry, otherwise called ‘Shatta Blacks’, a mason of Top Hill in St Thomas, has been charged with burglary, larceny and unlawful wounding following an incident in Cheswick district in the parish over three months ago.

Reports from the police are that about 11:30pm on May 9, a woman was at home sleeping when she was awoken by sounds coming from inside her house.

She went to investigate and allegedly saw Barry searching her handbag. Both parties got into a tussle, and she received several wounds.

Barry managed to escape through the front door.

The woman later discovered that US$240 and J$30,000 were missing from her handbag and reported it to the police.

An investigation was launched, and, on September 1, Barry was arrested. He was subsequently charged with the offences.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Sygnus Real Estate share price up 14%

Jamaica News

Woman wakes up to find man in house searching handbag

Sport

Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson wins Diamond League 200m title

Shericka Jackson stormed to victory in the women’s 200m at the Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
The Jamaican proved a cut above the field to win the season-ending event in 2

Sport

See also

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.65 to win 100m Diamond League crown

Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bounced back from defeat in Brussels last weekend to win the Diamond League women’s 100m final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
Cheered on b

Sport

Schedule for Jamaicans at the Diamond League Final in Zurich

The 2022 Wanda Diamond League season ends on Thursday with the final day of the two-day meet in Zurich, Switzerland.
The world’s best athletes are competing for Diamond trophies, top $30,000 p

Sport

Rasheed Broadbell narrowly misses 110m hurdles Diamond trophy

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell narrowly missed out on winning the men’s 110m hurdles Diamond trophy and US$30,000 on the last day of the two-day Diamond League finals in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.

Sport

Jamaica women’s 4x100m Commonwealth bronze may be upgraded to silver

Jamaica’s 4x100m women’s relay team that won the bronze medal at last month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England could have the medal upgraded to silver as Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who anchored

Jamaica News

Sole survivor of Westmoreland house fire heads to US for treatment

The sole survivor of a house fire in Westmoreland that left her three brothers dead, 13-year-old Adrianna Laing, departed the island on Thursday by an air ambulance for treatment in the US.
Th

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols