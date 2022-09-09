Woman wakes up to find man in house searching handbag Loop Jamaica

Thirty-two-year-old Kenroy Barry, otherwise called ‘Shatta Blacks’, a mason of Top Hill in St Thomas, has been charged with burglary, larceny and unlawful wounding following an incident in Cheswick district in the parish over three months ago.

Reports from the police are that about 11:30pm on May 9, a woman was at home sleeping when she was awoken by sounds coming from inside her house.

She went to investigate and allegedly saw Barry searching her handbag. Both parties got into a tussle, and she received several wounds.

Barry managed to escape through the front door.

The woman later discovered that US$240 and J$30,000 were missing from her handbag and reported it to the police.

An investigation was launched, and, on September 1, Barry was arrested. He was subsequently charged with the offences.