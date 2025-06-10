Woman who inspired Gaza flotilla says ‘message of humanity’ reached world 

Gaza City – For the past week, Madleen Kulab, the 30-year-old fisherwoman and inspiration for the name of the Madleen aid ship, had followed the vessel’s journey with a mixture of hope and anxiety as it sailed towards Gaza’s shores in an attempt to break Israel’s blockade.

Throughout its voyage, Kulab remained in close contact with organisers of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which launched the vessel.

But her guarded optimism gave way to heartbreak when she woke Monday to the news that Israeli forces had intercepted the ship in international waters and detained all 12 people on board, including the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

“I was deeply disheartened,” Kulab told Al Jazeera. “I strongly anticipated this scenario, but I was truly hoping for a miracle that somehow the ship would break the blockade and reach Gaza.”

The night before the ship was intercepted, Kulab had spoken to one of the 12 people on board, Rima Hassan, a member of the European Parliament from France. Hassan, who is of Palestinian origin, told Kulab over a video call that her biggest dream was to visit Gaza.

“Her words really moved me, the way she’s devoted her life to the Palestinian cause,” Kulab said.

“And yet, that simple dream [to visit Gaza] has been made impossible by Israel.”

For Kulab, the interception of the flotilla’s vessel has compounded the weight of isolation of living under siege and bombardment by Israel.

Since its latest war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, Israel has killed at least 54,880 Palestinians and wounded 126,227, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

Since 2007, Palestinians in Gaza have lived under an air, land and sea blockade imposed by Israel.

“We live in a place completely sealed off from the world. [Since 2010] every previous attempt by flotillas to break the blockade has been met with military intervention,” Kulab said, referring to how past missions have been intercepted or attacked by Israeli forces.

For Kulab, the ship’s mission and interception – which have drawn international media attention – reflect the wider suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, one that she says feels never-ending.

“This ship’s story mirrors my own and the story of every tired, worn-out person in Gaza,” she said.

“We are just a media wave – it rises sharply, then fades just as fast, and we are left to face our pain in silence.”

With the detention of the Madleen’s crew members, Kulab said she just hopes for their safety and eventual return home. Thunberg was deported from Israel on Tuesday.

“Their noble message was delivered: The message of humanity reached the world,” she said.

“But I no longer have the words to appeal to anyone to act.”

Gaza’s population is facing starvation, and after Israel partially lifted its strict siege in May, aid hubs have become the site of killings as Israeli soldiers and US security contractors have opened fire on crowds of Palestinians trying to access food.

Day by day, life grows more unbearable, Gaza’s first fisherwoman said.

“I am drowning in suffering amid war and starvation,” Kulab said. “Me, my family and everyone here.”