Women among alleged St James scammers held in Portmore | Loop Jamaica

Two women were among the eight persons detained during a Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) operation in a gated community in Portmore, St Catherine on Friday.

Task force members reportedly seized items used in scamming and a motorcar.

According to the police, they were in pursuit of several high-value targets known to be living in the area for some time. All eight persons are from St James.

At about 7:00 am, JAGTF operatives converged on the gated community targeting the suspects that have been displaced to St Catherine following persistent pressure from the security forces in Western Jamaica.

During the operation, the suspects attempted to burn and flush multiple lead sheets, as officers sought to breach the premises. Once access was gained, the fire was put out and the suspects were detained.

Following the operation, over 20 cellular phones, multiple SIM cards, several laptops, bank cards and other lottery scamming paraphernalia were seized. The security forces also seized a Toyota Mark X motorcar.

The detainees are believed to be linked to a major gang operating in western Jamaica and have been in the crosshairs of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force for some time.

In the meantime, the JAGTF is encouraging residents, who live in these gated communities to be on the lookout for suspicious people and activities, as displaced criminals move into these communities to hide from law enforcement and cover their illegal activities.

Citizens can share information with the security forces by calling Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tip Line at 811 or the JDF Tip Line at 876-8378888.