Women arrested for reportedly trying to smuggle contraband into lockup Loop Jamaica

Women arrested for reportedly trying to smuggle contraband into lockup
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Women caught trying to smuggle contraband into lock-up

Two women have been charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution following their attempts to smuggle contraband and other illegal items into the Black River Police Station lock-up on Saturday.

Reports from the police are that their colleagues in Black River conducted a special operation dubbed ‘Crackdown’ at the facility. During the operation, food containers destined for inmates were thoroughly searched.

Items including one cellular phone, cigarettes, tobacco, ganja, lighter, and 3-inch concrete nails were found in the containers being delivered by the women.

The women, 52-year-old Maudlyn Nelson Forrester, a teacher of St Mary’s district, Munro in St Elizabeth, and 41-year-old Tracey-Ann Campbell, a shopkeeper of Crawltop district in Riversdale, St Catherine, were subsequently arrested and charged.

Both women are scheduled to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Tuesday.

Coleridge Minto, acting Superintendent and Commanding Officer for the parish of St Elizabeth, is warning persons to desist from attempting to take contraband into the lock-ups as persons found in breach will be dealt with to the full extent of the law.

