Women’s World Cup: England advance over Nigeria on penalty kicks Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
Women’s World Cup: England advance over Nigeria on penalty kicks Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaica, Colombia, Morocco eye historic World Cup quarterfinal spots

Women’s World Cup: Aussies advance to quarterfinals by beating Denmark

Machel Montano receives key to the city of Kingston

Bodies of 3 men found with gunshot wounds in St Andrew community

UWI Mona to welcome 25 Ghanaian scholars in landmark agreement

Top business tycoon gets OJ

20-y-o held after man is beaten and robbed at gunpoint in Papine

Cops search for persons of interest after violent flare-up in Portmore

Women’s World Cup: England advance over Nigeria on penalty kicks

Third time’s the charm? Or was it the fifth mic that worked for PM?

Monday Aug 07

33?C
Loop Sports

6 hrs ago

England’s Chloe Kelly, centre, celebrates after scoring the last goal during a penalty shootout at the Women’s World Cup round of 16 match against Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — England won without star Lauren James, who was ejected with a red card, to beat Nigeria on penalty kicks Monday and advance to the quarterfinals at the Women’s World Cup.

The round of 16 match ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time, giving Nigeria a chance to win a knockout match at the Women’s World Cup for the first time in nine trips to the global tournament.

But European champion England won the shootout 4-2, missing only one attempt.

England became the title favourite after the defending champion U.S. team was eliminated Sunday in a penalty shootout loss to Sweden. But England struggled to create opportunities against Nigeria’s defense.

Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie, and England’s Rachel Daly vie for the ball. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard).

Matters were made worse for England five minutes from regulation time when star forward James was ejected, after a VAR review, for violent conduct after stomping on a Nigeria defender.

She initially was shown a yellow card by referee Melissa Borjas after falling on top of Michelle Alozie and stepping on her with her studs after getting back to her feet. The crowd groaned as slow-motion replays were shown on the stadium screens and, after a delay of several minutes, the yellow card was cancelled and replaced with a red card.

British media instantly reacted by comparing it with David Beckham’s red card for kicking out at Argentina’s Diego Simeone at the 1998 World Cup in France. The red card means James will miss at least one game, and possibly the rest of the tournament.

The Lionesses immediately had to change formation in the 10-on-11 scenario, bringing on Chloe Kelly to play a solo role up front.

Alozie was clear eight minutes into stoppage time but couldn’t control a left-foot shot from seven yards and skewed it wide of the post.

Veteran forward Asisat Oshoala forced a save from England goalkeeper Mary Earps when she spun and fired a left-foot shot minutes from the end of extra time.

England will meet Colombia or Jamaica in Sydney next Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

August 6, 2023 12:10 PM

Sport

August 6, 2023 11:41 AM

Sport

August 5, 2023 11:27 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

Jamaica, Colombia, Morocco eye historic World Cup quarterfinal spots

Sport

Women’s World Cup: Aussies advance to quarterfinals by beating Denmark

Entertainment

Machel Montano receives key to the city of Kingston

See also

More From

Jamaica News

31-y-o talks early life in Jamaica, road to getting PhD from Harvard

Thirty-one-year-old Jemar Bather is yet to come to grips with the reality that he has successfully earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Biostatistics from Harvard University.
“It felt surre

Lifestyle

Manchester’s Samantha McLean cops Farm Queen title at Denbigh

Manchester’s representative, Samantha McLean, copped the National Farm Queen Competition at the annual Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon on Saturday night.
McLean is a 23-

Sport

Sunshine Girls claim World Cup bronze after beating New Zealand

On Independence Day, Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls claimed a bronze medal for their nation at the Netball World Cup in South Africa with a 52-45 victory over New Zealand in the play-off for third place.

Sport

Alana Reid mines gold at Pan American Under-20 Championships

Jamaica’s Alana Reid, the world Under-20 200m bronze medalist, secured victory in the women’s 100m on the opening day of the Pan American Under-20 Championships in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico on Friday

Jamaica News

PM Andrew Holness concerned about JLP’s slip in opinion polls but…

Says it was expected, cites electoral fatigue, COVID-19 focus

Sport

USA knocked out of Women’s World Cup by Sweden on penalty kicks

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lina Hurtig converted her penalty and Sweden knocked the United States out of the World Cup 5-4 on penalties after a scoreless draw at the Women’s World Cup.
U.S. goalke

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols