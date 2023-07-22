Women’s World Cup: England edge Haiti 1-0 in a tough opener Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
4 hrs ago

Haiti’s Melchie Dumornay, right, gets away from England’s Jessica Carter during a Women’s World Cup Group D match in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker).

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — England edged Haiti 1-0 on a retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway in a difficult Women’s World Cup opener Saturday for the European champions.

England dominated possession in the first half but had to wait until the 29th minute for Stanway to convert from the spot. She was awarded a second shot after her first attempt was well saved by Kerly Theus diving full stretch to her right.

The Group D game between the No. 4 and the 53rd-ranked teams was tense from start to finish with Haiti forward Melchie Dumornay regularly troubling the England defense.

Theus made a succession of saves to shut down England’s chances of increasing the margin.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps made a crucial reflex save in the 81st minute to prevent an equalizer from Haiti’s substitute forward Roseline ?loissaint.

Both teams are back in action Friday, with England moving to Sydney to play Denmark and Haiti meeting China in Adelaide, South Australia state.

