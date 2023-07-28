Women’s World Cup: James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Women’s World Cup: James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Ruel Reid, Fritz Pinnock have a fraud case to answer

Manchester Chamber hosts wine and cheese event to build partnerships

Man who reportedly shot after cops, charged

CIBC FirstCaribbean welcomes record number of summer interns

More hospital beds for Spanish Town and Bustamante hospitals

Inmate charged for stabbing death of another

Let’s Talk: Should Jamaica’s laws against profanity be amended?

Seven men held as cops find gun during search in Hanover

Women’s World Cup: Argentina storm back to earn draw vs South Africa

Women’s World Cup: James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark

Friday Jul 28

31?C
Loop Sports

7 hrs ago

England’s Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate Ella Toone during a Women’s World Cup Group D football match against Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren James scored after six minutes of her first start at the Women’s World Cup on Friday as European champion England beat Denmark 1-0.

Substitute Amalie Vangsgaard went close to scoring a dramatic late equaliser when heading against the post in the final moments of regulation time, but England held on for back-to-back wins.

The forward, who came off the bench to score Denmark’s 90th-minute winner against China in their opening Group D game, beat England goalkeeper Mary Earps, only to see her effort come back off the woodwork.

James, who was benched for the Lionesses’ opening game against Haiti, provided the decisive moment when making a quick impression after being called up from the start by coach Sarina Wiegman.

Collecting the ball outside the area, she curled a right-foot shot beyond the reach of Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen to put England in front.

It was back-to-back semifinalist England’s first goal from open play in more than seven hours of international football and set the team on course for back-to-back wins at the start of the World Cup.

The goal also saw the Lionesses tie Norway’s record of 15-successive games at the tournament in which they’ve scored.

While the win puts England on the verge of advancing from Group D, they had a setback when midfielder Keira Walsh injured her knee in the first half and had to leave the field on a stretcher.

WHAT’S NEXT

England take on China in Adelaide in their last game in Group D on Tuesday, while Denmark face Haiti in Perth.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

July 27, 2023 11:02 AM

Sport

July 27, 2023 10:48 AM

Sport

July 26, 2023 02:57 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Ruel Reid, Fritz Pinnock have a fraud case to answer

Jamaica News

Scott-Mottley accuses Gov’t of having authoritarian tendencies

Business

Manchester Chamber hosts wine and cheese event to build partnerships

More From

Sport

See also

Andre Blake: I’m proud to be a US citizen

Reggae Boyz captain and goalkeeper Andre Blake attains US citizenship through naturalisation

Sport

Jhaniele Fowler robbed in South Africa ahead of Netball World Cup

The Sunshine Girls will begin their campaign on Friday’s opening day against Sri Lanka

Sport

Usain Bolt participates in Paris 2024 ‘One Year To Go’ celebration

With just one year to go until the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the likes of International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and eight-time Olympic champion and former sprint sensation Usain Bol

Jamaica News

Ocho Rios bomb prankster fined $1 million

Chevon Flowers, the 25-year-old man who recorded himself issuing a bomb threat in Ocho Rios, St Ann, and demanding a ransom, was on Thursday fined $1 million.
Failure to pay the sum will see the co

Entertainment

Minister Marion Hall closes Reggae Sumfest on spiritual note

The curtains came down on Reggae Sumfest 2023 on a spiritual note Sunday morning, with a performance from Minister Marion Hall.
Hall, who went by the moniker Lady Saw when she ruled the roost a

Sport

Bronny James discharged from hospital following cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is resting at home, three days after the 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest.
Dr Merije

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols