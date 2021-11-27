Women’s World Cup qualifiers called off due to new Covid-19 variant | Loop Jamaica

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World Cup qualifying event in Zimbabwe has been called off after travel restrictions were imposed on large parts of southern Africa following the detection of a new COVID-19 variant, called Omicron, in the region.

The tournament, scheduled to be played until December 5, would have decided the final three spots for the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand next year as well as the remaining two berths in the next cycle of the ICC Women’s Championship.

The three remaining spots will be decided according to the ICC rankings. Therefore, West Indies, Bangladesh, Pakistan will now progress to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand to be played from March 4 to April 3.

Hosts New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India had already qualified for the tournament.

The news will be a disappointment to Thailand, who do not have a ranking at the moment, but beat Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in the tournament. Bangladesh were on top of Group B with wins over Pakistan and USA, while West Indies topped Group A after beating Ireland and were slated to face Sri Lanka on Saturday at Harare Sports Club.

“We are incredibly disappointed to have to cancel the remainder of this event but with travel restrictions from a number of African countries being imposed at such short notice, there was a serious risk that teams would be unable to return home,” Chris Tetley, the ICC head of events, said. “We have explored a number of options to allow us to complete the event but it isn’t feasible and we will fly the teams out of Zimbabwe as soon as possible. Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies will now qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 by virtue of their rankings, whilst Sri Lanka and Ireland will also join them in the next cycle of the ICC Women’s Championship.”

Cricket West Indies said it is working closely with the ICC to ensure all members of the West Indies squad remain safe, as arrangements are made for their return to their home territories as soon as possible.