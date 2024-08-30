Woodcats aids in post-hurricane roof repairs for St Elizabeth families

Woodcats International, a subsidiary of Derrimon Trading Company Limited, has stepped forward to assist with recovery efforts in St Elizabeth following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl. The company is providing roofing materials to renovate the roofs of two families whose homes were severely damaged in the storm.

Led by Peter Douglas, General Manager of Woodcats International, the team has donated essential roofing materials, including zinc sheets, lumber, nails, and hurricane straps, valued at approximately $800,000. The effort focuses on restoring homes in the Congo-Hole and Mountain Side communities, two of the hardest-hit areas.

“The devastation in St Elizabeth, especially in the southern region, was truly heartbreaking. The most urgent need for many families was repairing the damaged roofs of their homes,” Douglas said. “We ventured to St Elizabeth last Thursday and wanted to ensure we did our part to help these two families feel safe and secure by ensuring they had a solid roof over their heads.”

Shatalee Nanco can rest more peacefully knowing the roof for her and her six children will be restored thanks to the help of Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth South Western, Floyd Green (L), and Peter Douglas, General Manager of Woodcats International.

One of the families selected for assistance includes elderly residents, while the other is a single mother with six children who lost their roof entirely. According to Floyd Green, Member of Parliament for St. Elizabeth South Western, both families were unable to take any steps towards rebuilding until Woodcats International stepped in.

“For both families, this is literally the first step in getting back to normalcy,” Green stated.

The repairs are expected to be completed within one to two weeks, with local residents contributing to the labour. Green praised the efforts of Woodcats International, saying, “The Woodcats team provided materials that not only allow the families to rebuild their roofs but also ensure they are better equipped to withstand any future events of this nature. The families are extremely grateful, and I, too, am happy and grateful to Derrimon and, by extension, the Woodcats team for their practical approach to the recovery of these families.”

O’Neil Garwood (L), of Woodcats Intl. and Jevaughn Walcott, Business Development Officer, Derrimon, unload the roofing materials to renovate the homes of two selected families following the passing of Hurricane Beryl

Derrimon Trading Company Limited has previously distributed over 200 care packages in collaboration with Green, who also serves as Minister of Agriculture.

Georgia Strachan, Group Brand Manager at Derrimon, explained how the families were chosen. During a visit to S Elizabeth in July, the team identified several families severely affected by the hurricane.

“Our subsidiary, Woodcats, was well-equipped to assist in coordinating the necessary materials for roof repairs. While some homeowners had already begun repairs, one woman seemed to be struggling more than the others. She shared her situation with our CFO, Ian Kelly, who then decided to help her,” Strachan said.