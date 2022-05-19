Work Anywhere: Caribbean nationals explore the world of remote work | Loop Jamaica

Paige Andrew always dreamt of having a job that would allow her to travel the world.

Working with an international company with employees all over the globe has given her the opportunity to do just that.

Andrew works remotely, which means that she could set up an office anywhere she sees fit.

Earlier this year, the 30-year-old Trinidadian did just that.

She spent two months working from Mexico City while exploring the country and immersing herself in the culture in ways a mere vacation would not allow.

Andrew is a digital nomad, a person who combines remote work and travel for various lengths of time.

While digital nomads are not new, the pandemic has amplified the practice with many countries in the Caribbean tapping into that market as a way to keep their tourism industry alive.

Many islands now offer programmes that give travellers the ability to stay for extended periods of time while working.

As the Caribbean beckons international travellers to take up short-term residence on their shores, Caribbean nationals are also feeding their wanderlust by working remotely from other countries.

Andrew did her experience through Remote Year, one of the many programmes through which people can work anywhere in the world.

“With Remote Year, you pay for a package and you get somewhere to stay. They plan specific activities for you, a combination of networking and touristy activities and you get easy access to health insurance, doctors etc that are on the ground, that was the selling point for me,” said Andrew, who said because of the pandemic, the medical care was essential to her in the event she got ill.

“It was a really great experience, everything was organised, with them I went in blind but I was really open to the experience. We were in a huge house with a lot of space and Wi-Fi. It was picked with the idea that people would be working and they also gave us a co-working space if we didn’t want to work in the house,” she said.

Describing the experience as a fantastic one, Andrew said she spent an extra month in Mexico City on her own. Airbnb’s are cheap there, she said, and it is possible to do remote work on your own, which she plans to do in the future.

“Up to five years ago I didn’t think it was possible, it was something I spoke about. I work with a young feminist fund and I have been working remotely before the pandemic. I didn’t know that type of job existed, so for me, it is the best of both worlds, I am working in a space I love and it allows me to travel,” she said.

For Ayrid Chandler, a freelance graphic designer, also from Trinidad, working from her laptop means she could work anywhere she chooses.

She, too, has an avid love for travelling and finds remote work appealing as it combines work with longer stays in another country.

Ayrid Chandler working in Bali

She signed up with a company called Unsettled and spent a month in Bali.

With them you get a sim card, membership with a co-working space, everything was included in a package so I didn’t have to study where I would stay and where I would eat so that appealed to me,” she said.

Chandler has also done remote work in Mexico and said if she could figure out a way to arrange all the things she needs in the way Unsettled does, she would do it on her own.

Advice for those considering Remote Work

Both ladies advise that you do your research before embarking on any remote work adventure.

There are a number of organisations offering remote work programmes. If you are interested in a programme, call for a consultation, Andrew advised.

“You can schedule a call with someone to get an idea of what the programme would be like. They were helpful to me. The first thing I had to do was make a downpayment of US$850 to hold my spot, and they added me to a group. I had to book my own flight, so if you are in the Caribbean it could be really expensive,” she said.

If you prefer to do remote work on your own and it is your first time, she said you could start with a nearby Caribbean country that shares a similar culture and language.

“Start small and see what it is like to live somewhere outside of your comfort zone, take the learnings and do it again,” she said.

Andrew said she chose Mexico because, for Trinidadians, a visa isn’t required. Depending on where you are coming from, you need to check the visa requirements, she added.

Ayrid Chandler in Bali. She participated in remote work via Unsettled.

She also urged those interested to take time zones into consideration, especially if, like her, you work for an organisation.

“If you are freelancing it is easy, but if you are working for an organisation, look at your time zones. It is hard when you have to wake up at 5 am for a call.”

Time zone consideration should also apply to your clients, said Chandler.

“Let that be a factor in choosing where you work remotely. I worked in Bali for a month so I was in the future constantly and that was slightly challenging. I had to prep my clients and ensure there was no rush work, everything needs to be planned,” she said.

Chandler said that you should also ensure that your industry facilitates remote work.

“If it is you want to do remote work and you are not tied to anything, watching what work you can do remotely, mostly anything that requires you to only be on a computer and nothing else, is ideal. Make sure you have a good working laptop and enough storage, and make sure you always have access to good Internet service,” she said.

She said research on things such as power outages, data and laws is important.

Read more about Paige and Ayrid’s remote work experience at lahhayy.wordpress.com and ayridchandler.wordpress.com