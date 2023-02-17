Work on the Sandy Bay Sea Defense Project expected to commence by June of this year

Black Immigrant Daily News

Work on the Sandy Bay Sea Defense Project is expected to commence by June this year.

Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel said on NBC Radio on Wednesday that over seven million dollars have been allocated to the project.

He said the project is important as it would help to protect the area against wave action and prevent coastal erosion.

Minister Daniel said the Sea Defense Project will be carried out in three lots.

