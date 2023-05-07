Work or not? Some question GG’s coronation attendance on Sabbath day Loop Jamaica

There are mixed views on whether Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, and his wife, Lady Allen, were “working” on the Sabbath Day when they attended Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III at Westminter Abbey in the United Kingdom (UK).

Allen and his wife are both devoted Adventists, with him being formally ordained as a Seventh-Day Adventist pastor in 1989, and serving as pastor for 20 churches, including the Spanish Town congregation.

In addition to pastoring for 28 years, Allen occupied many high offices in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in the past, including having been president of the West Indies Union, having responsibility for churches and related organisations in Jamaica, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Cayman Islands and The Bahamas.

He resigned from that post in January 2009, to take up his current post as the British monarch’s representative in Jamaica the following month.

Allen and his wife have typically not attended functions on Saturdays as, according to Adventist tradition, the day is reserved for rest, remembrance and worship, and not for work.

So, for some Twitter users, it was particularly interesting to see Allen and his wife at the royal coronation ceremony at Webminister Abbey, an Anglican church in London, UK, that has been the location of the coronations of several British monarchs over many years.

“Is that the GG & his wife working on their Sabbath? I can’t recall them ever doing this in Jamaica,” tweeted @KellyKathrain.

Her comment was in response to a tweet of a video posted by UK High Commissioner to Jamaica, Judith Slater, which showed Allen and his wife being led into the church by Jamaican Rhodes Scholar, David Salman, who carried a replica of the island’s flag.

Many persons responded with contrasting views, to the tweet pointing to the governor-general and his wife attending the ceremony on their Sabbath.

“Well they are attending a church service, which they would do on the Sabbath,” said a male Twitter user.

But a woman disagreed with that assertion.

“It’s a ceremony that so happens to be held in a church and they included biblical aspects,” she said.

“My basic school and primary school graduations were held in churches and we read scriptures and sang hymns as well. Would you consider the graduation to be a church service?” she asked.

Amid those views, the man would not relent from his position on the development.

“A church being used as a venue is a separate issue, but if you look at the definition and the acts carried out for the coronation, it’s a deeply religious service carried out by the Anglican Church,” he stated.

Other persons weighing in on the debate largely agreed that it was technically a church service, while others contended that the couple was on official business as guests at the coronation.

“I mean they are at church,” said a woman, perhaps somewhat jokingly.

“This was a typical church service (featuring) beautiful hymns, bible readings and homily were (all) centre-stage,” shared another Twitter user.

Further comments on whether the head of state representing King Charles III in Jamaica was purportedly breaching the Sabbath, followed.

“You know this is actually very true, but I’m guessing the religious nature of the ceremony they count it as church,” said a man on Twitter.

“Well, well, well, would you look at that… Never recall that (the governor-general and his wife working on the Sabbath) yet either, maybe me wrong,” said another male Twitter user.

Jamaica is currently embarking on the process of removing the British monarch and consequently, the governor-general as head of state. This would transition the country into a republic with what appears to be a ceremonial president as the new head of state, who would actually perform many of the current functions of a governor-general.

Allen was appointed on February 26, 2009 as Governor-General, and is the fifth Jamaican to hold the position since Independence in 1962.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, as previously communicated to the public, was not in attendance at Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III.