Work to rebuild Troy Bridge to begin next week – NWA

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
1 hrs ago

Robert Morgan

Following pleas from residents since the Troy Bridge collapsed nearly three years ago, the National Works Agency (NWA) has said work is slated to begin on the bridge’s rebuilding next week.

In a statement on Thursday, the NWA said the bridge, which links several Trelawny, Manchester and St Elizabeth communities, collapsed in August 2021 during the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for works, Robert Morgan, said Cabinet, having signed off on the $231 million rebuilding contract, the work is now set to begin.

He said the NWA recently received the contractor’s bond and insurance, paving the way for the beginning of the works.

The NWA said the project is expected last for 12 months, and will involve the demolition of the old structure, the erection of a new triple-cell box culvert on piles, as well as river training activities.

Morgan, according to the statement, disclosed that a temporary detour is also to be constructed to facilitate the many pedestrians who now seek to cross the Hectors River which Troy Bridge spans. These pedestrians include students from the nearby Troy High School.

“The NWA has already handed over the project site to the contractor…,” added the statement.

Meanwhile, the agency added that Morgan said the Troy Bridge project will be among those that he will pay keen attention to on behalf of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

According to Morgan, the negative impact of the bridge on the children and the farmers of Trelawny Southern and Manchester North Western is the main driver behind the Government’s planned expenditure.

