Worker attempts to flee after cocaine found at MoBay airport | Loop Jamaica

An airport worker has been arrested in connection with the seizure of one kilogram of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in St James on Sunday.

The police have not released the identity of the airport worker, saying instead that investigations are ongoing.

Reports from the Narcotics police are that about 10:20am, security checks were being done when two packages containing cocaine were found in a ground-handling vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle allegedly attempted to flee when the packages were discovered. He was caught by members of the Narcotics and Canine divisions.

According to investigators, the illicit drug has an estimated street value of US$50,000.