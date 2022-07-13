World Championships 2022 preview: Men’s long jump | Loop Jamaica

Men’s long jump

Reigning champion Tejay Gayle, who picked up an injury during the long jump final at the Jamaica trials on June 25, has been struggling to retain full fitness for the July 15-24 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The Jamaican has yet to venture beyond eight metres this season, standing joint 64th on the world list with 7.97m and it will take a brave person to bet on him to defend his title.

Gayle, 25, stunned the world on September 28, 2019 to win the gold medal in Doha, Qatar.

Many in Doha anticipated the coronation of rising long jump star Juan Miguel Echevarria. However, it was instead Gayle who beat him to the punch courtesy of a stunning Jamaican record of 8.69m – the longest wind-legal leap in the world for 10 years.

Playing the perfect game of catch me if you can, Gayle established control of the competition in round one with a splendid PB 8.46m and would remain unsurpassed throughout the competition.

Mondo Duplantis is not the only European field eventer who will be looking for the final piece of a major championship gold medal jigsaw in Oregon.

Miltiadis Tentoglou might not have ventured into world record territory just yet but, like the Swedish prince of the pole vault, the 24-year-old Greek long jumper has claimed Olympic, world indoor and European outdoor and indoor titles in his event.

The one prize he has yet to secure is world outdoor gold. A lowly 19th in qualifying as a 19-year-old in London in 2017 and 10th in the final in Doha in 2019, his gold-plated competitive instinct – and record over the past two years – suggests his luck could well be in at the third time of asking on the World Championships stage.

In the Olympic final in Tokyo a year ago, Tentoglou’s dramatic last-gasp 8.41m snatched the gold medal from the stunned Juan Miguel Echevarria, courtesy of a superior second-best mark.

The Cuban, who jumped a monster 8.68m in 2018, has not been seen in a competitive arena since. His absence in Eugene is another factor in favour of Tentoglou, who took the world indoor title in Belgrade in March with 8.55m, moving him to sixth on the world indoor all-time list.

He has yet to be beaten in the outdoor season, having nailed eight wins out of eight, including Wanda Diamond League successes in Rabat, Oslo and Stockholm. His victory in the Swedish capital on June 30, in his final major test before heading for Eugene, underlined his formidable mettle.

After four rounds Tentoglou found himself down in third place with a best of 7.81m – behind the 7.98m posted by Thobias Montler, the Swede who took world indoor silver behind him in Belgrade, and Croatian Filip Pravica’s windy 7.82m.

Just as the home crowd were scenting an upset to celebrate, the Olympic champion uncorked a mighty 8.31m to secure victory in the penultimate round, just five centimetres shy of the season’s best he set on home ground in Argostoli on May 14.

Not that Tentoglou heads to Oregon with the 2022 world lead. That stands at 8.45m to Simon Ehammer, the multi-talented Swiss athlete better known as a decathlete.

Indeed, it was during the decathlon in the Hypo Meeting at Gotzis in Austria on May 28 that the world indoor heptathlon silver medallist smashed the long-standing Swiss record – improving the world decathlon long jump best he had set in Ratingen just three weeks previously by 15 centimetres.

The 22-year-old has decided to concentrate on the long jump at the World Championships and return to the decathlon at the European Championships, which begin in Munich on August 15.

Since his quantum leap in Gotzis, Ehammer has contested two Wanda Diamond League meetings, placing second to Tentoglou in Rabat and third behind the Greek and Montler in Oslo.

Not that the European U23 long jump champion is likely to be the only major threat to Tentoglou in Eugene.

Montler stands joint fifth on the 2022 world list with 8.27m, one place and one centimetre behind Uruguay’s Emiliano Lasa, together with Japan’s Yuki Hashioka. Jeswin Johnson of India is close behind with 8.26m.

Equal second in the 2022 global order alongside Tentoglou with 8.36m, however, in an Indian hoping to ride the wave of inspiration that took Neeraj Chopra to Olympic javelin gold 12 months ago.

Murali Sreeshankar jumped his 8.36m, a national record, on home soil at the National Federation Cup meeting at Thenhipalam on April 30. He backed it up with an 8.31m victory in Athens on 25 May.

The 23-year-old was seventh at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 in March, jumping 7.92m. He finished 12th in qualifying at the 2019 World Championships in Doha and 13th in qualifying at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.

“The experiences in Doha and Tokyo have been invaluable,” Sreeshankar maintains. “The setbacks have made me mentally tough.

“I had a decent result in Belgrade in March. Step by step, I am getting better.

“Neeraj’s Olympic gold has made a huge impact on Indian athletes. It made us believe that we too are capable of good performances in the big events.

“Neeraj and I shared a room during the Tokyo Olympics. He motivated and supported me after my poor result. He told me that I still have time. ‘I believe in you,’ he told me. It felt great coming from someone like him.”

Other potential podium contenders include world indoor bronze medallist Marquis Dendy of the US and the third and fourth placed jumpers from last year’s Olympic final, Cuban Maykel Masso and Spain’s Eusebio Caceres.