World Champs: Adelle Tracey into the semis of the 1500m | Loop Jamaica

Adelle Tracey has advanced to the semi-finals of the 1500m at the Eugene, World Athletics Championships after finishing 6th in her heat in a time of 4:05.14.

The first six athletes in the three heats all advanced to the semi-finals.

The 29-year-old Tracey who will also contest the 800m, is wearing the Jamaican colours for the first time.

She is the daughter of Jamaica College quarter miler Nicholas Tracey and a British mother. She represented England from the age of 16 years old. She decided to switch allegiance to Jamaica and got the all clear just in time to make the team to Eugene.

There was so much uncertainty about whether she would have made the team that Tracey was introduced as a “guest runner” at last month’s Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association National Championships where she won the 1500m.

She was cleared to represent Jamaica on June 27, one day after the conclusion of the four-day championships.