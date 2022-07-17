World Champs: Adelle Tracey out of 1500m final | Loop Jamaica

Adelle Tracey failed to advance to the final of the 1500m at the Eugene, World Athletics Championships after finishing 9th in her semifinal in a time of 4:06.96.

Tracey needed to have placed no lower than fifth to advance to the final.

Her semifinal time was slower than the 4:05.14 she ran to place sixth in the heats.

The race was won by Kenya’s Faith Kipyegun in 4:05.98 while Ethiopia’s Hirut Meshesha was second in 4:04.05 and Sinclaire Johnson of the United States third in 4:04.51.

The 29-year-old Tracey who will also contest the 800m, is wearing the Jamaican colours for the first time.

She is the daughter of Jamaica College quarter miler Nicholas Tracey and a British mother.