World Champs: Adelle Tracey out of 1500m final | Loop Jamaica

World Champs: Adelle Tracey out of 1500m final
World Champs: Adelle Tracey out of 1500m final

World Champs
37 minutes ago

Jamaica’s Adelle Tracey (in yellow top) failed to qualify for the 1500m at the World Atheltic Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA as she finished in a time of 4:06.96. (AP photo)

Adelle Tracey failed to advance to the final of the 1500m at the Eugene, World Athletics Championships after finishing 9th in her semifinal in a time of 4:06.96.

Tracey needed to have placed no lower than fifth to advance to the final.

Her semifinal time was slower than the 4:05.14 she ran to place sixth in the heats.

The race was won by Kenya’s Faith Kipyegun in 4:05.98 while Ethiopia’s Hirut Meshesha was second in 4:04.05 and Sinclaire Johnson of the United States third in 4:04.51.

The 29-year-old Tracey who will also contest the 800m, is wearing the Jamaican colours for the first time.

She is the daughter of Jamaica College quarter miler Nicholas Tracey and a British mother.

