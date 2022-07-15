World Champs: All three Jamaican men through to 100m semi-finals | Loop Jamaica

World Champs: All three Jamaican men through to 100m semi-finals
World Champs
Paul Henry

51 minutes ago

Ackeem Blake is competing in his first senior championships. He’s one of three Jamaican male athletes through to the 100m semi-finals.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

All three Jamaican men are through to the semi-finals of the 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Oblique Seville, 21, has the fastest time of the trio.

The Calabar Old Boy won his heat in an impressive 9.93s, slowing down and even finding time to look around before crossing the finish line.

The 20-year-old Ackeem Blake, a past student of Merlene Ottey High who is competing in his first senior championships, finished second in his heat in 10:15s.

The 2011 World Champion, Yohan Blake, was also second in his heat in 10:04.

Blake is the fastest Jamaican this year, having run 10:85s at last month’s national trials. Seville has run 10:86s and Ackeem Blake 9:93s this season. They may need to run close to those times to get out of the semi-finals.

The Americans who are favoured for a possible podium sweep had some impressive times with Fred Kerley leading the pack, winning his heat in 9:79s. Trayvon Brommel won his heat in 9:89s while Marvin Bracy won his heat in 10:05s.

