World Champs: Badly-hampered Jamaican men’s team make final of 4x100m | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
World Champs
Loop Sports

39 minutes ago

Jelani Walker took it home for Jamaica’s 4×100 relay team, which is through to the final of the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

A badly-hampered Jamaican men’s team advanced to the final of the 4x100m relay as one of two non-automatic qualifiers after finishing 4th in their heat at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Friday.

The country’s two fastest men this year – Yohan Blake at 10.85s and Oblique Seville 10.86s who finished fourth in the 100m at these championships – did not run in the preliminaries because both are said to be having some discomfort.

Team officials also said Kemar Bailey-Cole who took part in the race was also suffering some discomfort.

In the end, the team of 20-year-old Ackeem Blake, a semifinalist at these championships, Bailey-Cole, the 24-year-old Conroy Jones and 20-year-old Jelani Walker, running in that order, placed fourth in 38.33s.

France won in a season’s best 38.09, Canada finished second in a season’s best 38.10 and South Africa was third, also in a season’s best 38.31s.

It is expected that both Yohan Blake and Seville will be brought in to strengthen the team for the final on Saturday.

