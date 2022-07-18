World Champs: Blake, Dwyer through to 200m semifinals | Loop Jamaica

The veteran Yohan Blake, the second fastest man at 200m, advanced to the semifinals of the event at the ongoing World Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Monday but only just.

Blake, who has a personal best of 19.26s, stumbled out of the blocks in his heat and could only manage 20.35s to scrape through as one of three non-automatic qualifiers.

The race was won by one of the favourites, the American Fred Kerley who claimed the 100m title on Saturday night.

Rasheed Dwyer of Jamaica also made it through to the semis after placing second in the seventh and final heat. (PhotoMarlon Reid)

Kerley clocked 20.17s and was followed by South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile in second with 20.29s

Rasheed Dwyer also made it through to the semis after placing second in the seventh and final heat in a time of 20.29s.

The race was won by another pre-race favourite, Noah Lyles of the United States in 19.98s, the fastest time of the round. China’s ZhenyeXie was third in 20.30s.

The other Jamaican, Akeem Bloomfield running in heat 3 out of lane 2 had a disappointing race, finishing fifth in a pedestrian 20.56s. That race was won by the American teenager Erriyon Knighton in 20.01s, the second fastest time of the round.

Akeem Bloomfield (r) finished fifth in his heat and failed to make it to the next round. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Bloomfield, a former Kingston College star, has a personal best of 19.81s in the 200m and an impressive 43.94s at 400m but has not been sharp all season.