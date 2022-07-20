World Champs: Clayton makes 400m hurdles final; Salmon, Russell out | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
World Champs: Clayton makes 400m hurdles final; Salmon, Russell out
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
World Champs
Loop Sports

44 minutes ago

Rushell Clayton advances to the 400m hurdles final at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

All three Jamaican women place third in their 400m hurdles semifinal race at the Eugene World Athletics Championships, with only Rushell Clayton advancing to the final as a non-automatic qualifier.

Clayton, of Swept Track Club, did all the running out of lane eight in a personal best 53.63 seconds; however, she was passed on the line by Shamier Little of the United States, who finished second in 53.61 seconds.

The race was won by Femke Bol of the Netherlands in 52.84 seconds.

Both Janieve Russell and Shiann Salmon just missed advancing.

Janieve Russell. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Russell finished third in her heat in a time of 54.66 seconds after being in second position approaching the final hurdle.

She was edged out of second place by Anna Ryzhykova of Ukraine who ran a personal best 54.61 seconds.

The race was won by the defending champion and former world record holder, Dalilah Muhammad of the United States in a season’s best 53.28 seconds.

Shiann Salmon. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

For her part, Salmon, running out of lane three in her heat, finished third in 54.16 seconds.

The race was won by the world record holder, Sydney McLaughlin of the United States in 52.17 seconds, the fastest time of all semifinalists. Gianna Woodruff of Panama was second in 53.69 seconds.

