World Champs: Dacres, Smikle finish down the pack in discus final | Loop Jamaica

Fedrick Dacres was unable to repeat his silver medal performance from three years ago at Doha, 2019, finishing ninth in the discus final at the Eugene World Championships Tuesday evening.

Dacres who had had an up and down season managed a best throw of 64.85m.

The other Jamaican in the final, Traves Smikle, finished in 12th place with a best throw of 62.33m. He had two foul throws.

Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia won with a throw of 71.13m, a championship record. Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna was second in 69.27m with his countryman Andrius Gudzius claiming the bronze in 67.55m.