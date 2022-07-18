World Champs: Dacres, Smikle into discus finals | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
World Champs: Dacres, Smikle into discus finals | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

World Champs: Dacres, Smikle into discus finals

Jamaica to host OAS policy forum on resilience building in tourism

22.5% COVID-positivity rate; 150 new cases, one death recorded

World Champs: Parchment injures hamstring ahead of 110m hurdles final

World Champs: Fraser-Pryce wins in 10.67 as Jamaica sweep medals

Chuck says restorative justice can get offenders to confess to crimes

MoBay chamber welcomes groundbreaking for perimeter road

Bail for Kingston woman who spread false info that she was kidnapped

World Champs: Jaheel Hyde into 400m hurdles final; Rowe, Mowatt out

World Champs: Nathon Allen urges fans to show patience with him

Monday Jul 18

25?C
World Champs

Chad Wright’s throw of 60.31m wasn’t enough to see him through to the final

Loop Sports

3 minutes ago

Fedrick Dacres threw his way into the discus final at the World Athletic Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday night. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Fedrick Dacres, the silver medallist in the men’s discus from the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, is through to the final of the event in Eugene, Oregon.

Dacres, who threw 64.49m to qualify on Sunday, will be joined by Travis Smikle who threw 64.21m.

Both made the final 12 despite not meeting the qualifying mark of 66.00m.

The other Jamaican who took part in the qualifiers, Chad Wright could only manage a throw of 60.31m and did not advance.

Wright, who was earlier denied a US visa before being granted one last Friday, arrived in Eugene late and that may have affected his throw.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World Champs

World Champs: Dacres, Smikle into discus finals

Jamaica News

Jamaica to host OAS policy forum on resilience building in tourism

Coronavirus

22.5% COVID-positivity rate; 150 new cases, one death recorded

More From

Jamaica News

World Champs: USA sweep podium of 100m final; Seville finishes 4th

Jamaica’s rising star Oblique Seville was the only Jamaican in the final

World Champs

See also

Jamaican athletes set to collect a bounty from World Championships

2022 staging in Oregon to offer largest prize purse ever

World Champs

Blake avoids media after failing to qualify for 100 final in Oregon

EUGENE, Oregon: After another tough result at a major championship, 32-year-old sprinter Yohan Blake didn’t make himself available for an interview after failing to advance out of a semifinal heat in

World Champs

Ackelia Smith ‘super happy’ after big PB in women’s triple jump

The young Jamaican is looking to add aggression to her jumps when she competes in the final

World Champs

Poll: Can Jamaica repeat Olympic sweep in the women’s 100m in Eugene?

Can Jamaica repeat the Olympic sweep in the women’s 100m? Yes, they can. Last year in Tokyo it was Elaine Thompson-Herah first, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce second, and Shericka Jackson third. On form, it

World Champs

World Champs: Day 3 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Sunday, July 17

Below is Sunday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The schedule is in Jamaica time
Men’s 400m Heats
1:13 pm – Christopher Taylo

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols