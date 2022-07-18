World Champs: Dacres, Smikle into discus finals | Loop Jamaica

Fedrick Dacres, the silver medallist in the men’s discus from the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, is through to the final of the event in Eugene, Oregon.

Dacres, who threw 64.49m to qualify on Sunday, will be joined by Travis Smikle who threw 64.21m.

Both made the final 12 despite not meeting the qualifying mark of 66.00m.

The other Jamaican who took part in the qualifiers, Chad Wright could only manage a throw of 60.31m and did not advance.

Wright, who was earlier denied a US visa before being granted one last Friday, arrived in Eugene late and that may have affected his throw.