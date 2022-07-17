World Champs: Day 3 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Sunday, July 17 | Loop Jamaica

Elaine Thompson-Herah on the warm-up track at the Hayward Field on day two of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The Olympic champion competes in the second semifinal of the women’s 100m today at 7:41 pm Jamaica time. Jamaica will be aiming to repeat their Olympic sweep in the event. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Below is Sunday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The schedule is in Jamaica time

Men’s 400m Heats1:13 pm – Christopher Taylor (Heat 2)1:21 pm – Jevaughn Powell (Heat 3)1:37 pm – Nathon Allen (Heat 5)

Women’s 400m Heats2:08 pm – Stephenie Ann McPherson (Heat 2)2:16 pm – Charokee Young (Heat 3)2:40 pm – Candice McLeod (Heat 6)

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals7:05 pm – Orlando Bennett (Heat 1)7:13 pm – Rasheed Broadbell (Heat 2)7:21 pm – Hansle Parchment (Heat 3)

Men’s Discus Throw Qualification (Group A) – 7:05 pmChad Wright and Traves Smikle (Group A)

Women’s 100m Semifinals7:33 pm – Kemba Nelson and Shericka Jackson (Heat 1)7:41 pm – Elaine Thompson-Herah7:49 pm – Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals8:03 pm – Jaheel Hyde (Heat 1)8:12 pm – Shawn Rowe (Heat 2)8:21 pm – Kemar Mowatt (Heat 3)

Men’s Discus Throw Qualification (Group B) – 8:30 pmFedrick Dacres (Group B)

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final – 9:30 pm

Women’s 100m Final – 9:50 pm

