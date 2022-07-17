World Champs: Day 3 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Sunday, July 17 | Loop Jamaica

Below is Sunday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The schedule is in Jamaica time

Men’s 400m Heats1:13 pm – Christopher Taylor (Heat 2)1:21 pm – Jevaughn Powell (Heat 3)1:37 pm – Nathon Allen (Heat 5)

Women’s 400m Heats2:08 pm – Stephenie Ann McPherson (Heat 2)2:16 pm – Charokee Young (Heat 3)2:40 pm – Candice McLeod (Heat 6)

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals7:05 pm – Orlando Bennett (Heat 1)7:13 pm – Rasheed Broadbell (Heat 2)7:21 pm – Hansle Parchment (Heat 3)

Men’s Discus Throw Qualification (Group A) – 7:05 pmChad Wright and Traves Smikle (Group A)

Women’s 100m Semifinals7:33 pm – Kemba Nelson and Shericka Jackson (Heat 1)7:41 pm – Elaine Thompson-Herah7:49 pm – Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals8:03 pm – Jaheel Hyde (Heat 1)8:12 pm – Shawn Rowe (Heat 2)8:21 pm – Kemar Mowatt (Heat 3)

Men’s Discus Throw Qualification (Group B) – 8:30 pmFedrick Dacres (Group B)

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final – 9:30 pm

Women’s 100m Final – 9:50 pm