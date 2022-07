Below is Monday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The schedule is in Jamaica time.

Men’s 200m Heats7:19 pm – Akeem Bloomfield (Heat 3)7:33 pm – Yohan Blake (Heat 5)7:47 pm – Rasheed Dwyer (Heat 7)

Women’s 200m Heats8:00 pm – Shericka Jackson (Heat 1)8:07 pm – Elaine Thompson-Herah (Heat 2)8:14 pm – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Heat 3)

8:20 pm – Women’s Triple Jump FinalAckelia SmithKimberly WilliamsShanieka Ricketts