World Champs: Day 5 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Tuesday, July 19 | Loop Jamaica

Below is Tuesday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The schedule is in Jamaica time.

Women’s 400m Hurdles Heats7:23 pm – Janieve Russell (Heat 2)7:39 – Shiann Salmon (Heat 4)7:47 – Rushell Clayton (Heat 5)

Women’s 200m Semifinals8:05 pm – Shericka Jackson (Heat 1)8:15 pm – Elaine Thompson-Herah (Heat 2)8:25 pm – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Men’s Discus Throw Final – 8:33 pmFedrick DacresTraves Smikle

Men’s 200m Semifinals8:50 pm – Yohan Blake (Heat 1)9:10 pm – Rasheed Dwyer (Heat 3)

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final – 9:50 pmJaheel Hyde