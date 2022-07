World Champs: Day 6 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Wednesday, July 20 | Loop Jamaica

Below is Wednesday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The schedule is in Jamaica time.

Men’s 800m Heats7:36 pm – Navasky Anderson (Heat 3)

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals8:15 pm – Janieve Russell (Heat 1)8:24 pm – Rushell Clayton (Heat 2)8:33 pm – Shiann Salmon (Heat 6)

Women’s 400m Semifinals8:45 pm – Candice McLeod (Heat 1)8:53 pm – Stephenie Ann McPherson (Heat 2)9:01 pm – Charokee Young (Heat 3)

Men’s 400m Semifinals9:15 pm – Christopher Taylor9:23 pm – Nathon Allen