Below is Thursday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The schedule is in Jamaica time.

Women’s 800m Heats7:10 pm – Adelle Tracey (Heat 1)7:42 pm – Chrisann Gordon-Powell (Heat 5)7:50 pm – Natoya Goule (Heat 6)

8:20 pm – Jordon Scott (Group A)

Women’s 200m Final – 9:35 pmElaine Thompson-HerahShericka JacksonShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce