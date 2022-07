Below is Saturday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The schedule is in Jamaica time.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Heat – 1:20 pmBritany Anderson (Heat 1)Danielle Williams (Heat 3)Megan Tapper (Heat 5)

Women’s Long Jump qualification – 2:00 pmChanice Porter (Group A)

Women’s 4×400 Relay Heats – 7:10 pmJamaica (Heat 2)

Men’s 4×400 Relay Heats – 7:40 pmJamaica (Heat 1)

Women’s 4x100m Relay Final – 9:30 pm

Men’s 4x100m Relay Final – 9:50 pm