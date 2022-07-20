World Champs: Distin, Williamson 9th and 11th in long jump final | Loop Jamaica

World Champs: Distin, Williamson 9th and 11th in high jump final
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
World Champs: Distin, Williamson 9th and 11th in high jump final

World Champs
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Kimberly Williamson finished the women’s high jump final in 11th place at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Tuesday, July 19. (Photo: Marlon Reid))

The Jamaican pair of Lamara Distin and Kimberly Williamson finished ninth and eleventh respectively in the final of the women’s high jump at the Eugene World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States, on Tuesday night.

Distin, the national record holder at 1.97m, managed a best jump of 1.93m. For her part, Williamson cleared the bar at 1.89m.

The event was won by the Australian Eleanor Patterson, who cleared the bar at 2.02m.

Lamara Distin completed the women’s high jump final in 9th place at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Tuesday, July 19. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed silver with a 2.02m clearance as well, while Italy’s Elena Vallortigara claimed bronze with 2.00m.

