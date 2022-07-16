World Champs: Distin, Williamson qualify for high jump final | Loop Jamaica

National recorder holder Lamara Distin and Kimberley Williamson have both qualified for Tuesday’s final of the women’s high jump at the 2022 World Athletic Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Both women cleared the bar at 1.90m for 10th and 11th best to make the final 12. Nine women cleared the bar at 1.93m.

Going into the championships, Distin had a personal best of 1.97m which gave her a fourth-placed world ranking.

The 22-year-old Rusea’s, Vere and Hydel athlete is currently attending Texas A&M where she had an outstanding year. She is the reigning U-23 NACAC champion.

Williamson, 28, is the 2011 Carifta champion and 2019 Pan Am Games bronze medallist. She is looking to add a world championship medal to her collection, especially after failing to make the final at the 2017 World Championships.