World Champs: Distin, Williamson qualify for high jump final | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
World Champs: Distin, Williamson qualify for high jump final | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

World Champs: Distin, Williamson qualify for high jump final

World Champs: Hyde, Mowatt, Rowe through to 400m hurdles semifinals

Jamaicans wish track and field team good luck in Oregon

3 men held as cops seize two guns, including mini AK, during operation

Ackelia Smith ‘super happy’ after big PB in women’s triple jump

World Champs: Ricketts leads all three Jamaican women into triple jump

World Champs: Parchment leads 3 Jamaicans into 110m hurdles semifinals

Alert resident disarms gunman after attack at bar in Westmoreland

Four COVID deaths, 128 new cases, 21.2% positivity rate recorded

Gov’t strengthening measures against human trafficking

Saturday Jul 16

32?C
World Champs
Loop Sports

39 minutes ago

Lamara Distin cleared 1.90m to book her spot in the high jump final at the 2022 World Athletic Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Saturday, July 16. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

National recorder holder Lamara Distin and Kimberley Williamson have both qualified for Tuesday’s final of the women’s high jump at the 2022 World Athletic Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Both women cleared the bar at 1.90m for 10th and 11th best to make the final 12. Nine women cleared the bar at 1.93m.

Going into the championships, Distin had a personal best of 1.97m which gave her a fourth-placed world ranking.

The 22-year-old Rusea’s, Vere and Hydel athlete is currently attending Texas A&M where she had an outstanding year. She is the reigning U-23 NACAC champion.

Williamson, 28, is the 2011 Carifta champion and 2019 Pan Am Games bronze medallist. She is looking to add a world championship medal to her collection, especially after failing to make the final at the 2017 World Championships.

Related Articles

Sport

September 17, 2021 01:32 PM

Sport

July 8, 2022 01:30 PM

Recent Articles

World Champs

World Champs: Distin, Williamson qualify for high jump final

World Champs

World Champs: Hyde, Mowatt, Rowe through to 400m hurdles semifinals

World Champs

Jamaicans wish track and field team good luck in Oregon

More From

World Champs

Jamaican athletes set to collect a bounty from World Championships

2022 staging in Oregon to offer largest prize purse ever

See also

World Champs

PUMA signs fastest woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah

Five-time Olympic champion and the fastest woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah, has signed with Global sports brand PUMA.
The 30-year-old Jamaican is set to boost the company’s roster of track and

World Champs

World Champs: Jamaica’s Thomas-Dodd into women’s shot put final

Eyes on Oregon22

Jamaica News

WATCH: Holness urges Jamaicans to dismiss ‘nutten nah gwaan’ mindset

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says a level of pessimism has engulfed the country, despite the Government managing to grow the economy amid exogenous shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolit

World Champs

World Champs: Schedule for Jamaican athletes, Friday, July 15, Day 1

See below the World Athletics Championships schedule for Jamaica’s athletes on Friday’s first day of the 10-day event in Eugene, Oregon.
The schedule is in Jamaica time
1:45 pm: 4x400m Relay Mix

World Champs

World Champs: Day 2 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Saturday, July 16

See below Saturday’s schedule for Jamaica’s athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The schedule is in Jamaica time
12:30 pm: Women’s Triple Jump Qualificati

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols