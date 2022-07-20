World Champs: Fraser-Pryce blasts Oregon22 schedule | Loop Jamaica

EUGENE, Oregon: Iconic Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has described the schedule of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon as “definitely crazy.”

Jamaica’s favourite 35-year-old mom, who on Sunday sped her way back to the top of the sprint game by winning her fifth world title in the 100m, has already completed five rounds over five days in track and field’s largest event outside of the Olympics.

“The schedule is crazy and I would like to say bias as well,” said Fraser-Pryce after powering home in a season’s best 21.82 seconds in a semifinal race on Tuesday night to qualify for Thursday’s 200m final.

“The men ran before us then got a one-day break. They came back yesterday [Monday] and they started before us. We went after them and today [Tuesday] we went before them and we got a rest day and they also got a rest day,” explained the country’s most-celebrated 100m runner outside of Usain Bolt.

The men’s 100m was completed on the second day of the competition. After a rest day on the third day of competition, the men returned on day four for the opening round of the 200m. The men returned Tuesday’s fifth day of competition for the semifinals.

The women’s 100m got off on day two and took place before the semifinals of the men’s 200m.

After Fraser-Pryce led Jamaica to sweep the 100m medals on day three she was back on the field the next day for the first round of the 200m.

“I am tired because you get no rest after the 100,” said Fraser-Pryce. “You have to come back and run a round yesterday [Monday] and another today [Tuesday] and for me, it definitely takes a toll because I am older than most of the girls so my recovery takes a little bit longer.”

Despite the hectic schedule, Fraser-Pryce said she was able to execute a good 200m race today.

“I think I am pleased especially with the first 150m, just making sure that I was able to get out because I know the ladies behind are capable of running 21.2s and I didn’t want to give myself too much work because I am not a really a closer,” she said.