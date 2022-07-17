World Champs: Fraser-Pryce leads 4 Jamaican women into 100m semis | Loop Jamaica

Defending women’s 100m World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had the fastest qualifying time of the four Jamaicans through to the semi-finals, three of whom won their heats, at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

Fraser-Pryce cruised to 10.87s in her heat and is looking to add a fifth 100m World title to her impressive collection.

Shericka Jackson, who won both the 100m and 200m at the Jamaica National Trials in June, was also impressive as she strolled to 11.02s to win her heat.

Shericka Jackson (right) won her heats in 11.02s. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah also had a lot left in the tank as she bounced to victory in her heat in 11.15s.

The other Jamaican, Kemba Nelson, who finished third at the Jamaica trials, was third in her heat in 11.10s and also advanced to the semi-final round.

The semi-finals and final will be run on day three, Sunday, and Jamaica is holding its collective breath that the trio of Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah and Jackson can repeat the podium sweep they had at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah looked impressive in her win. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

The Jamaicans will have to work overtime, however, to repeat the feat and Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith has signalled that she intends to be on the medal podium. She laid down a blistering season’s best 10.84s to win her heats.