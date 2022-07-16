World Champs: Fraser-Pryce reminds us she’s doing the sprint double | Loop Jamaica

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has given a clear indication that she will be completing the sprint double at the 2022 World Athletics Championships currently underway at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

In a post on social media site Facebook on Friday morning, Fraser-Pryce wrote: “Did I mention I’m competing in the double”. She then listed the scheduled start times for the women’s heats, semi-finals and final, as well as those for the women’s 4×100 metres relay heats and final.

There has been speculation in some quarters that Fraser-Pryce might opt out of the 200 metres, which she has done in the past at a major championship, although she qualified for the event at the island’s National Championships.

Fraser-Pryce won the 100 metres at the last World Championships in Doha, Qatar in 2019 and will start the defence of her title on Saturday with the semi-finals and final set to take place on Sunday.

The women’s 200 metres heats will take place on Monday, with the semi-finals on Tuesday and the final on Thursday; while the heats of the 4×100 metres relay will take place next week Friday and the final the next day.

In the 100 metres, she has compatriots, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson as her main rivals. Fraser-Pryce has the fastest time this year of 10.67 seconds, with Jackson doing 10.77 seconds at the National Championships in June for the second fastest time this year and Thompson-Herah’s 10.79 in the United States is the third fastest time.

Jackson has the fastest time of 21.55 seconds in the 200 metres for the year with Thompson-Herah’s 22.05 seconds being ninth overall and Fraser-Pryce’s 22.14 being 11th.

Fraser-Pryce has four individual 100-metre gold medals at the World Championships with her only victory in the 200 metres being in Moscow in 2013.