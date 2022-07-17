World Champs: Fraser-Pryce wins in 10.67s as Jamaica sweeps medals | Loop Jamaica

The indomitable Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won an unprecedented fifth 100m world title as the Jamaicans completed another sweep of the podium places at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday night.

Fraser-Pryce finished in a championship record of 10.67 seconds, the third occasion on which she has run the time this season. She was followed by Shericka Jackson in a personal best 10.73 and Elaine Thompson-Herah in 10.81.

The trio first accomplished the feat at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. On that occasion, Thompson-Herah won, followed by Fraser-Pryce and Jackson.

CLEAN SWEEP: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (centre), Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah (left) celebrate after winning their magnificent sprint. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

The Jamaican women are now famous for podium or medal sweeps of one sort or another and Fraser-Pryce is the common denominator on each occasion.

In 2008 when she won the 100m final at the Beijing Olympics, announcing herself to the world, Fraser-Pryce was followed home by her countrywomen Sherone Simpson and Kerron Stewart.

On that occasion, Simpson and Stewart tied for second with both running 10.98s. Fraser-Pryce won in 10.78s.

Jamaica has now opened its medal count in Eugene, Oregon with three medals.