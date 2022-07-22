World Champs: Goule into 800m final, Tracey misses out | Loop Jamaica

Many times finalist Natoya Goule will be Jamaica’s lone representative in Sunday’s final of the women’s 800m at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Goule ran a well-judged race to finish second in heat two in a time of 1:58.73s. The race was won by the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

A standout athlete during her time at Manchester High School, Goule dominated the competition for several years at the ISSA Boys and Girls Athletics Championships.

She has come close to winning a medal at major senior global events in recent years and is hoping she will finally be on the podium in Eugene.

She finished 6th at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, 8th at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 4th at the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Jamaica’s other representative, Adelle Tracey, battled bravely for third in her heat in a time of 2:00.21s but failed to advance as one of the non-automatic qualifiers.

Tracey, who switched allegiance from Britain ahead of the championships, acquitted herself well as she also had a decent showing in the 1500m, reaching the semifinals.