World Champs: Hampered Dwyer misses 200m final | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica will not be represented in the final of the men’s 200m at the Eugene World Athletics Championships.

The country’s lone representative in the semifinals, Rasheed Dwyer, finished eighth in his semifinal and failed to advance.

Dwyer, who was experiencing issues with his hamstring before the race, could only manage a time of 20.87s.

The race was won by 18-year-old sprinting sensation, the American Erriyon Knighton in 19.77s, followed by Canada’s Aaron Brown in 20.10s.

Earlier, Yohan Blake was forced to withdraw from his semifinal with a swollen right Achilles. He is expected to represent Jamaica in the 4x100m relay.