Jaheel Hyde placed sixth in the men’s 400m hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Tuesday night.

Hyde ran a personal best of 48.03s in the process.

The race was won by Brazil’s Allison Dos Santos in a Championships record of 46.29s.

Rai Benjamain of the United States was second in a season’s best 46.89s with Trevor Bassitt, also of the United States claiming the bronze in a personal best 47.39s.