World Champs: Hyde, Mowatt, Rowe through to 400m hurdles semifinals | Loop Jamaica

World Champs: Hyde, Mowatt, Rowe through to 400m hurdles semifinals
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
World Champs: Distin, Williamson qualify for high jump final

World Champs: Hyde, Mowatt, Rowe through to 400m hurdles semifinals

Jamaicans wish track and field team good luck in Oregon

3 men held as cops seize two guns, including mini AK, during operation

Ackelia Smith ‘super happy’ after big PB in women’s triple jump

World Champs: Ricketts leads all three Jamaican women into triple jump

World Champs: Parchment leads 3 Jamaicans into 110m hurdles semifinals

Alert resident disarms gunman after attack at bar in Westmoreland

Four COVID deaths, 128 new cases, 21.2% positivity rate recorded

Gov’t strengthening measures against human trafficking

World Champs
Loop Sports

29 minutes ago

Kemar Mowatt races to the line to qualify for the semifinals of the men’s 400m hurdles in the World Athletic Championship in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, July 16. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Jaheel Hyde and Kemar Mowatt have qualified for the semifinals of the men’s 400m hurdles in Eugene, Oregon.

Hyde, who trains at Cameron Blazers, track club, came third in his heat in a time of 50.03s. The race was won by the world record holder in the event, Norway’s Karsten Warholm.

The 25-year-old Hyde will be looking to do better than the semi-final round he achieved at last summer’s Tokoyo Olympics.

Fellow Olympian, Mowatt, jogged to 49.44s, in the process finishing second to the Brazilian, Alison Dos Santos who clocked 49.41 in what could be described as a stroll around the track.

The third Jamaican in the event, Shawn Rowe, qualified as one of the fastest losers despite finishing 6th in his heat in a time of 49.51s.

Shawn Rowe has booked his spot in the 400m hurdles. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

So fast was this heat that seven athletes qualified, including three of the four fastest losers overall.

