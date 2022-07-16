World Champs: Hyde, Mowatt, Rowe through to 400m hurdles semifinals | Loop Jamaica

Jaheel Hyde and Kemar Mowatt have qualified for the semifinals of the men’s 400m hurdles in Eugene, Oregon.

Hyde, who trains at Cameron Blazers, track club, came third in his heat in a time of 50.03s. The race was won by the world record holder in the event, Norway’s Karsten Warholm.

The 25-year-old Hyde will be looking to do better than the semi-final round he achieved at last summer’s Tokoyo Olympics.

Fellow Olympian, Mowatt, jogged to 49.44s, in the process finishing second to the Brazilian, Alison Dos Santos who clocked 49.41 in what could be described as a stroll around the track.

The third Jamaican in the event, Shawn Rowe, qualified as one of the fastest losers despite finishing 6th in his heat in a time of 49.51s.

Shawn Rowe has booked his spot in the 400m hurdles. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

So fast was this heat that seven athletes qualified, including three of the four fastest losers overall.