World Champs: Ja firm at 4th on medal table after triple jump silver | Loop Jamaica

The silver medal won by Shaneika Ricketts in the triple jump Monday evening has solidified Jamaica’s hold on fourth place on the medal table at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon in the United States.

On Sunday, Jamaica was joint fourth with China but the Far East country has now fallen to sixth place with three medals — one gold, silver and bronze.

Jamaica has now won four medals — one gold, two silver and a bronze.

The other medals were won Sunday night when Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah swept the podium places in the women’s 100m final.

The United States continues to lead the medal table with 16 medals.

The top ten countries are listed below:

1. United States – 6 gold, 4 silver, 6 bronze

2. Ethiopia – 3 gold, 3 silver

3. Kenya – 1 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze

4. Jamaica – 1 gold, 2 silver, I bronze

5. Poland – 1 gold, 2 silver

6. China – 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

7. Japan – 1 gold, 1 silver

8. Uganda – 1 gold, 1 bronze

9. Dominican Republic – 1 gold

10. Morocco – 1 gold