World Champs: Jackson, Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah make 200m semis | Loop Jamaica

All three Jamaican medallists from the 100m final have made it safely through to the semifinals of the women’s 200m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Shericka Jackson, who finished second in the 100m, clocked 22.33s to win her heat.

Jackson — the fastest woman in the world this year with a big personal best of 21.55s set at the Jamaica trials in June, and the third fastest of all time — ran within herself from start to finish to conserve energy.

Shericka Jackson made it look too easy as she takes the top qualifying spot in heat one of the event. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

She appears to have a lot more left in the tank and is regarded as the favourite to take the title.

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah who claimed the 100m bronze Sunday night for her first World Championship medal, was second in her heat running out of lane eight.

She clocked 22.27s to advance.

And five-time 100m champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce — fresh from her latest win on Sunday — clocked 22.26s for second in her heat to easily advance to the next round.