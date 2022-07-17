World Champs: Jaheel Hyde into 400m hurdles final; Rowe, Mowatt out | Loop Jamaica

Jaheel Hyde will be Jamaica’s lone representative in the final of the men’s 400m hurdles in Eugene, Oregon.

Hyde punched his ticket to the final on Sunday after finishing second in his semifinal in a time of 49.09s. The race was won by Rai Benjamin of the United States in 48.44s.

Hyde, who trains at Cameron Blazers Track Club, has now gone further than the semifinal round he achieved at last summer’s Tokoyo Olympics.

Fellow Olympian, Kemar Mowatt, who ran 49.44s, in the previous round, went faster in the semis clocking 48.59s. However, it was only good enough for fourth place.

The race was won by the world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway in an even 48:00s.

The other Jamaican, Shawn Rowe, who was one of the non-automatic qualifiers to the semifinals could only manage eighth place in his semifinal in 49.80s.

That race was won by Allison Dos Santos of Brazil in a brisk 47.85s. Trevor Bassitt of the United States was second in 48.17s.