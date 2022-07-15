World Champs: Jamaica books spot in mixed 4x400m relay final | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
World Champs

Eyes on Oregon22

Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Jamaica’s athletes kicked off their action at the World Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA on Friday with the mixed 4x400m relay team booking a spot in the final scheduled for later this evening. (Photo: AP)

Jamaica’s mixed 4×400-metre relay team qualified for Friday night’s final of the event after placing third in their heat in a time of 3.13.95s.

The time makes Jamaica the seventh fastest team going into the finals, which is scheduled to run off at 9:50 pm local time.

The team of Demish Gaye, Roneisha McGregor, Karayme Bartley, and Tiffany James, running in that order, secured the spot for Jamaica.

It is not immediately clear if any change will be made for the finals, but Jamaica will be hard pressed to repeat its performance from three years ago when it copped the silver medal in the event at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The US team is going into the finals with the fastest time, which is a world leading 3:11.75s, followed by the Netherlands with a season’s best 3:12.63s, the Dominican Republic, also with a season’s best 3:13.22s, and Poland with a season’s best 3:13.70s.

