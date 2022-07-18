World Champs: Jamaica in joint-fourth place on medal table | Loop Jamaica

With just one race, Jamaica has shot up the medal table at the 18th edition of the World Athletic Championships in Eugene, Oregon in the United States Sunday night.

The northern Caribbean country of 2,736,800 inhabitants (Planning Institute of Jamaica provisional estimate as at December 31, 2021) sits in joint-fourth position on the table alongside China with three medals — a gold, silver and bronze.

Of note is that China is the most populous country in the world with over 1.4 billion people.

All three of Jamaica’s medals came in Sunday’s 100m women’s final which saw Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce winning her fifth World title; Shericka Jackson claiming silver in a personal best 10.73s — which makes her the third-fastest Jamaican and seventh fastest overall — and double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah claiming bronze in 10.81s.

The table is led by the United States with 14 medals comprising six gold, four silver and four bronze, followed by Ethiopia with three medals inclusive of two gold and a silver.

Poland is third on the table with three medals – a gold and two silver.