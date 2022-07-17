World Champs: Jamaica looking to sweep women’s 100m final tonight | Loop Jamaica

After their exploits at the Tokyo Olympics, the Jamaicans are again threatening a clean sweep of the podium positions as the big three of Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson have all qualified for tonight’s final of the women’s 100m final on day three of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Jackson won the opening semifinal in 10.84s from Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith in 10.89s. The other Jamaican in the race, Kemba Nelson finished sixth and did not advance.

Thompson-Herah, the two-time double Olympic champion over 100 and 200m, was equally impressive, winning her semifinal in 10.82s from Ivory Coast’s Marie Josee Ta Lou who was second in 10.87s, a season’s best.

Elaine Thompson-Herah looked impressive as she qualified for tonight’s final. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Four-time 100m World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is on course to win an unprecedented fifth title as she won her race in 10.93s while trying very hard not to go too fast in a bid to conserve energy for the final.

The United States’ Aleia Hobbs was second in 10.95s.

Shericka Jackson won the opening semifinal in 10.84s. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

The final is scheduled for 9:50 pm Jamaica time.