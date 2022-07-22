World Champs: Jamaica moves into third place on medal table | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica has moved into third place on the medal table at the 18th World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon after claiming two more medals in the women’s 200m final on Thursday.

Shericka Jackson claimed her first individual World Championships gold medal when she stopped the clock in an astounding 21.45s, a Jamaican national record and second-fastest time in history, to crown herself in glory.

The 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was second in a season’s best 21.81s.

Jamaica now has two gold, three silver and a bronze.

The United States which is hosting the championships for the first time continues to lead the medal table with 22 overall.

See below the top 12 countries:

United States – 7 gold, 6 silver, 9 bronzeEthiopia – 3 gold, 4 silver, one bronzeJamaica – 2 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronzeChina – 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronzeKenya – 1 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronzePoland – 1 gold, 2 silverJapan – 1 gold, 1 silverGreat Britain and Northern Ireland – 1 gold, 2 bronzeAustralia and Belgium – 1 gold, 1 bronzeUganda – 1 gold, 1 bronzeBrazil – 1 gold