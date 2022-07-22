World Champs: Jamaica moves into third place on medal table | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
World Champs: Jamaica moves into third place on medal table | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

World Champs: Day 8 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Friday, July 22

Fraser-Pryce recounts moment Shericka Jackson took lead in 200m

Jamaicans encouraged to seek help for mental health challenges

Jamaican dollar kicks off trading on Friday at $153.33

Guns seized hours after gunmen shot and killed businessman

Man on wanted list surrenders to cops

World Champs: Jamaica moves into third place on medal table

Cops search for men who ran leaving rifle and other weapon in St James

World Champs: Noah Lyles defends 200m crown as US sweep podium

‘Just amazing’, says Clayton after securing spot in 400mh final

Friday Jul 22

29?C
World Champs
Loop Sports

2 hrs ago

World 200m champion Shericka Jackson (centre), silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, who won the bronze medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene Oregon pose with their hardware on Thursday, July 22.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica has moved into third place on the medal table at the 18th World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon after claiming two more medals in the women’s 200m final on Thursday.

Shericka Jackson claimed her first individual World Championships gold medal when she stopped the clock in an astounding 21.45s, a Jamaican national record and second-fastest time in history, to crown herself in glory.

The 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was second in a season’s best 21.81s.

Jamaica now has two gold, three silver and a bronze.

The United States which is hosting the championships for the first time continues to lead the medal table with 22 overall.

See below the top 12 countries:

United States – 7 gold, 6 silver, 9 bronzeEthiopia – 3 gold, 4 silver, one bronzeJamaica – 2 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronzeChina – 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronzeKenya – 1 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronzePoland – 1 gold, 2 silverJapan – 1 gold, 1 silverGreat Britain and Northern Ireland – 1 gold, 2 bronzeAustralia and Belgium – 1 gold, 1 bronzeUganda – 1 gold, 1 bronzeBrazil – 1 gold

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World Champs

World Champs: Day 8 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Friday, July 22

World Champs

Fraser-Pryce recounts moment Shericka Jackson took lead in 200m

Jamaica News

Jamaicans encouraged to seek help for mental health challenges

More From

Jamaica News

INDECOM to question male cop in disappearance of influencer

Attorney says two witnesses claimed they saw the woman leaving the cop’s apartment

See also

Entertainment

Merciless remembered for his ‘unmatched lyrical artistry’

Long-time manager says late entertainer, though known as ‘Warhead’, wasn’t like that in real life

World Champs

World Champs: I’m not in the best shape right now, says Thompson-Herah

EUGENE, Oregon: After finishing third in the women’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday night, Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed that she has been facing a plethora of struggles le

Jamaica News

No more than $6,000 for school registration packages

Ministry of Education issues bulletin for administrators

World Champs

Yohan Blake blames undisclosed issue for 100m failure in Oregon

EUGENE, Oregon: Veteran sprinter Yohan Blake says an issue in the warm-up area denied him the chance of making the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field.
Blake finished h

World Champs

World Champs: Day 7 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Thursday, July 21

Below is Thursday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The schedule is in Jamaica time.
Women’s 800m Heats
7:10 pm – Adelle Trace

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols