World Champs: Jamaica place 5th in mixed relay | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica will have to wait a while longer to open its medal count at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon after the mixed 4×400 metre relay team finished 5th in 3:12.71s in the final a short while ago.

The race was won by the Dominican Republic in 3:09.92s with the Netherlands copping the silver in 3:09s and pre-race favourites, the United States, claiming the bronze in 3:10.16s.

Jamaica’s fifth place was an improvement on both placing and time after the team qualified seventh fastest for the final in a time of 3:13.95s.

Roneisha McGregor was replaced by Stacy-Ann Smith in the finals.

The team was rounded out by Demish Gaye, Karayme Bartley and Tiffany James.