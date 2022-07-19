World Champs: Jamaica’s Big 3 qualify for women 200m finals | Loop Jamaica

World Champs: Jamaica's Big 3 qualify for women 200m finals
Shericka Jackson, the pre-race favourite based on her outstanding form, looked impressive as she strode across the line to qualify for the women’s 200m final at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene Oregon, Tuesday, July 19. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Jamaica will be represented in the World Championships 200m final by all three women who swept the podium places in the 100m final.

Shericka Jackson, the pre-race favourite based on her outstanding form leading into the championships, was the most impressive in qualifying and has thrown down the gauntlet to the competition. She ran a blistering 21.67s to win her semifinal while easing down with nearly 50 metres to go.

Aminatou Seyni of Nigeria was second in 22.04 and Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland third in 22.05.

Jackson’s 21.55s set at the Jamaica trials in June is the third fastest time in history over the distance and there have been talks that she could challenge Florence Griffith Joyner’s longstanding world record of 21.34s set in 1988.

There were some nervous moments for double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah who was made to wait before confirming her place in the final as a non-automatic qualifier.

This after finishing third in her heat in 21.97s, a season’s best, as she appeared to slow down while approaching the line.

Elaine Thompson-Herah made it in as a non-automatic qualifier. (Photo: Marlon Reid )

Thompson-Herah who is known for her strong finish was leading with about 15 metres to go before being passed by eventual-winner Tamara Clark of the United States in 21.95s. The defending champion, Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain was second in 21.96s.

Meanwhile, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce remains on course for the double as she was impressive in winning her heat in a season’s best 21.82s after her usual bullet start.

Abbey Steiner of the United States was second in 22.15s and also booked her place in the final.

