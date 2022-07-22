World Champs: Jamaica’s Scott out of the triple jump final | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
World Champs: Jamaica's Scott out of the triple jump final
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
World Champs
Loop Sports

2 hrs ago

Triple jump specialist Jordan Scott of Jamaica checks a giant monitor running a replay of his jump at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday night. Scott failed to advance to the final of the event set for Saturday. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Jamaica’s lone representative in the men’s triple jump, Jordan Scott failed to advance to the final of the event on day seven of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The Campion College graduate, who attended the University of Virginia, attained a best mark of 16.42m to finish in tenth place in his group. The qualifying mark was 17.05m.

Scott registered a season’s best of 16.69m. He achieved the mark on June 12, two weeks before the Jamaica National Championships. He has a personal best of 17.08 which he achieved more than three years ago.

The triple jump final is scheduled for Saturday, July 23 at 8:00 pm Jamaica time.

